Redmond man, woman arrested for alleged armed robbery, assault

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Three people were arrested in Redmond Friday after a 10-day investigation that started with an alleged armed robbery. Police say the effort to catch them included one of the suspects smashing his car into a patrol vehicle to escape temporarily.

Redmond Police say three suspects — two men (28 and 26 years old) and a woman (21) — were captured. Their names have not been released. All are from Redmond.

Redmond Police say it all started on April 12 with an investigation into a robbery involving a firearm. A resident alleged that he was assaulted by the 28-year-old man and the woman, suffering injuries that had to be treated at the hospital. Police say the suspects also stole several items from the victim.

Police say they tried to arrest the suspects on Tuesday after spotting them in a car in the 3100 block of SW Deschutes Avenue.

Redmond PD said the 28-year-old resisted arrest, refused to comply with commands and put his car in reverse — crashing into a patrol vehicle parked behind it. Police say an officer was forced to let go of the suspect and dive for safety to avoid being hurt. Both suspects got away.

The continuing investigation ultimately led police to the two robbery suspects at an address on Arid Avenue between Bend and Redmond Friday. Police said the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team arrested the pair without incident.

The 26-year-old was also found at the scene and taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

A search of the property led to the recovery of a stolen ATV, police said.

Both the 28-year-old man and the woman are facing assault, robbery and probation violation charges. The man is also facing a charge of attempting to elude a police officer and attempted assauult of a public safety officer.