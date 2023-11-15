▶️ 9 rental cars gutted by fire at Redmond Airport; under investigation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Nine rental vehicles were gutted by fire at an overflow lot at Redmond Municipal Airport.

A source tells Central Oregon Daily News that it happened late last week and that the vehicles belong to Avis-Budget.

Redmond Fire and Rescue said Tuesday the fire is under investigation. No cause has been given.

Central Oregon Daily has reached out to Redmond Police and to Avis-Budget, but had not received a response at the time this story was published.

