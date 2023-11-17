Redmond PD seeking security video after rental cars near airport catch fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police are asking people and businesses near Redmond Municipal Airport to check their surveillance recordings after ten rental vehicles caught fire last Friday.

The fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 10 in an overflow lot near the intersection of SW Veterans Way and SW 1st Street. A source told Central Oregon Daily News that the vehicles belong to Avis-Budget.

Redmond Police said the origin of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone who has video they think may assist in the investigation or has information is asked to call non-emergency dispatch, 541-693-6911, and reference RPD case #23-33351.

Central Oregon Daily reached out to Avis-Budget earlier this week and has not heard back.

The original report stated it was nine vehicles.