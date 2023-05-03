Redmond Airport increases maximum parking rate 60%

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

As expected, Redmond Municipal Airport has changed its long-term parking rates, increasing them 60%.

The airport announced the new rates went into effect Monday.

$1.00 for 1 to 30 minutes (No change)

$2.00 for 31 to 60 minutes (No change)

$2.00 for each additional hour (No change)

$24.00 per day maximum parking rate (Up from $15 per day)

RDM says parking calculations are based on time of entry, not the entry date, and run on a 24-hour period.

The previous long-term parking price has been in place for the past five years. But the airport says passenger numbers have risen 115% in the past 10 years. Airport Director Zach Bass told Central Oregon Daily News last month that one-third of the airport’s operating revenue comes from parking fees.

$24 is the same daily long-term parking rate at the Portland Airport. That’s compared to $16 a day at the Eugene Airport and $12 at the Medford Airport.

The change comes as the airport prepares to begin work on upgrading the terminal. The two-year project includes a baggage claim expansion, east and west gate expansions, and a ticketing area expansion.