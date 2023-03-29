Redmond Airport experiencing ‘very limited’ parking availability

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) told us it has recently been experiencing “very limited” parking availability and periods of zero availability.

The airport encourages passengers to plan for alternatives to parking at the airport before headed to the terminal.

The airport’s website is being updated every 30 minutes with parking availability, located on the message scroll at the top of the page.

If limited spaces show available, RDM is asking travelers to consider using alternate travel ride-share options.

Passengers are advised to arrive two hours prior to flight departure to check luggage and clear security, especially for flights departing between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

The airport terminal is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Boarding lounge amenities include a children’s play area, Nursing Room, a free book exchange, a coffee/gift shop, a family-friendly restaurant, and a full-service bar (located post-security) that opens daily at 10:00 a.m.