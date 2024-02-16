$7 million heading to Redmond airport to help fund terminal expansion

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Redmond Municipal Airport is getting $7 million for its terminal expansion project.

Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced the funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funds, a series of grants intended for airport construction.

The $7 million will help the Redmond airport nearly double its building size and an improve energy efficiency.

This grant moves the airport one step closer to funding phase one of the expansion.

