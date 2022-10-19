Just a drill: 1st responders practice airplane off runway at Redmond Airport

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Some of our local first responders got the chance to practice for disasters Wednesday near Redmond Municipal Airport.

RDM partnered with Redmond Fire and Rescue and other agencies to simulate an airplane running off the runway.

Students from Redmond Proficiency Academy and some silver mannequins acted as victims for emergency responders to treat and transport.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires the training every three years.

“This is going to be a unique, unique situation, something we’re not going to see all the time. And so there’s going to be different types of injuries that we’re in that we don’t see every day that we’re going to have to be faced with and try to make sure that we’re transporting patients in an equipped manner,” said Redmond Fire Marshal Tom Mooney.

This year’s training was smaller than in previous years, but Mooney said it was still enough to be able to test their systems and resources.

They’ll bring the training back again three years from now and it could look completely different.