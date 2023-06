by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A two-story building under construction was destroyed in a fire near Redmond Municipal Airport Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of SW Veterans Way and SE Lake Road.

Redmond Fire and Rescue said the roof and most of the walls collapsed.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause was under investigation.

