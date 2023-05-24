▶️ Air Force Huey visits Redmond High School

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond High School students got a loud visit from the U.S. Air Force Tuesday.

A UH-1N Huey helicopter from the 341st Missile Wing in Montana landed at the school practice field. They stopped by while en route to California.

Redmond High’s ROTC watched as they touched down.

The Air Force unit visited with staff and students and gave special messages to this year’s graduates.

