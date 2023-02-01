Redmond man charged in $100,000 theft investigation involving local company

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Redmond man is facing charges theft, identity theft and seven counts of forgery after allegedly making unauthorized purchases exceeding $100,000.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a call on Jan. 26 from a local construction company. The victim said their former business manager had forged the owner’s signature on multiple unauthorized checks. The former business manager was also accused of making unauthorized cash withdrawals from the business’ bank and used a business credit card to make personal purchases online.

DCSO said detectives analyzed numerous financial documents and determined that a man identified as Todd Hedberg, 48, of Redmond had stolen cash and made purchases of more than $100,000.

A search warrant was served on Hedberg’s residence two days later, DCSO said, and investigators allegedly found more items showing unauthorized purchases from an online shopping website and receipts for unauthorized business credit card purchases.

Court documents identify the business as White River Construction.

Hedberg was taken into custody and booked into the Deschutes County Jail.

Court records indicate Hedberg faces three counts of Aggravated First-Degree Theft, seven counts of First-Degree Forgery and two counts of Aggravated Identity Theft.

DCSO says the investigation is continuing.