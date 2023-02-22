▶️ Redmond 4th of July fireworks may not be available to view from fairgrounds

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The 4th of July fireworks show in Redmond, which are shot off from the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, is still expected to go on this year. But due to scheduling with a huge event around the same time, you may not be able to watch them from the fairgrounds.

That could shrink viewership for the show.

“We’re certainly still in conversations with the City of Redmond as to what the ultimate decision will be and, as of now, continue to plan to be the location to where the fireworks are shot from,” said Director of the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Geoff Hinds.

RELATED: Redmond fireworks ban? City Council hears from public, experts

RELATED: Overland Expo sees near-record crowds at Deschutes Co. Fairgrounds

Normally, the fireworks are shot off from the back of the fairgrounds. Last year, 5,600 people showed up to watch.

“This year, we’ve got a little bit of a change because of one of our larger shows” said Hinds. “The Overland Expo that came to Central Oregon last year is returning for its second year, and their show begins immediately following the 4th of July.”

The Overland Expo is one of the biggest travel expos in the Pacific Northwest.

“It brought 2,100 people to our community last year and had an economic impact of about $6 million and just will continue to grow,” said Hinds. “That was their first year and an amazing first-year show.”

Due to the scheduling conflict, Hinds says its likely people won’t be able to watch from the fairgrounds. You may be able to catch it from nearby locations. Hinds says the fairgrounds have been in contact with the City of Redmond about alternate viewing sites.

He adds that the new viewing location may have to become a tradition since the fairgrounds could have similar scheduling conflicts in coming years.