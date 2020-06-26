Redmond 4th of July fireworks show cancelled

Redmond’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds has been cancelled.

According to an email sent by Visit Redmond’s Marketing Director Caleb Thomas, the decision was made in collaboration with the Redmond Chamber of Commerce, the director of the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, the Remond Fire Chief, Redmond Police Chief and in consultation with Deschutes County Health Services.

Thomas said the team spent weeks deciding whether or not the fireworks show could be held in a safe way.

The group decided it would not be safe to hold the event after Oregon Health Authority released news about an uptick in COVID cases throughout the state, Thomas said. “Inconsistency with people observing physical distancing requirements” was also a reason for the cancellation, Thomas said.