▶️ Redline Rally at Mt. Bachelor showcases local freestyle biking talent

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Some of the best downhill freestyle bikers in Central Oregon raced on Mt. Bachelor Wednesday.

It’s called the Redline Rally and its an invitation-only event, showcasing some of the most-talented riders in the region.

Many of them were proving to be an inspiration for spectators in the crowd.

“It gives these kids an opportunity to see if you do work hard and you do stay on a good path, you can make something out of riding a bike,” said Event Manager Ryan Petrocco.

The Redline Rally is held every year at Mt. Bachelor.

RELATED: Freestyle motocross event raises money for Redmond Senior Center

RELATED: Survey says bike commuting down in Oregon; locals say Bend is bucking trend