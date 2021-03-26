▶️ Redirect the Check: The Giving Plate

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Central Oregon Daily’s second round of “Redirect the Check” continues, where you can donate part of your stimulus check to benefit three local non-profits.

One of those non-profits is helping feed families across the region.

The Giving Plate is the largest food pantry in our tri-county area, feeding thousands of Central Oregonians every year.

“By serving our community and providing food, we just feel like we are meeting a really basic need,” Director Ranae Staley said. “Showing compassion and care and hope by sharing food.”

In 2020, The Giving Plate served over 10,000 families.

Many of those families were struggling from the pandemic and that need carried over into the new year.

“90% of the people we serve are housed, and a lot of people don’t realize that,” Staley said. “They equate hunger to homelessness.”

The food pantry is completely community-funded and those funds allow The Giving Plate to continue making a difference.

Staley said she wants to remove the stigma around asking for help when it comes to hunger.

“Every dollar that comes in from Redirect the Check will be used towards the food relief programs that we’re operating,” Staley said.

You can donate to “Redirect the Check” here.