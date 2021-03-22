▶️ Redirect the Check: Family Access Network

By STEELE HAUGEN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Another round of stimulus checks means the relaunch of Central Oregon Daily’s “Redirect the Check” program.

We are asking you, if you’re in a position to do so, consider donating part or all of your stimulus check to local nonprofits.

One of those nonprofits is Family Access Network or FAN, which is a network that partners with social service agencies to support disadvantaged families.

To offer assistance, possibility, and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life.

That is the mission statement for FAN.

“We have seen an increase in FAN services need and that intensity increase as well,” said Donor Relations Events and Marketing Coordinator for FAN Jen Enna. “We are seeing the focus be more so on access to food, eviction prevention and the utility assistance.”

Enna says those impacted the most by this network are students in Central Oregon and their families.

During the first two quarters of the 2020-21 school year FAN served 500 more students than last year.

Students are connected through advocates who work directly with schools.

“The idea is helping reduce the barriers so students can stay in school, thrive and continue to learn,” Enna said.

It takes about $100 a year to provide a student with FAN advocate services.

“It is directly going to assisting these students and navigating these social services they need to thrive,” she said.

All of the money raised will be distributed evenly to the FAN, Shepherd’s House and the Giving Plate.

You can see more on our Redirect the Check program and learn about all the nonprofits at centraloregondaily.com/redirectthecheck