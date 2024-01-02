by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Central Oregon Daily News viewer shared some photos of a furry guest appearing on their property — a red fox apparently on a hunt.

This was on a hay farm in Redmond. One of the photos appears to show the fox diving head-first into the ground in search of food. It’s normally something you would see them do in snow.

As explained by Harvard, “Some fox species plunge-dive to catch prey (e.g. rodents) underneath a pile of snow. This hunting behavior is known as “mousing.” In this behavior, the diving speed can range between 2 and 4 meters per second … An important factor to consider in this mousing process is the impact on snow. Snow is a compressible fluid consisting of … ice and air. When a tapered object (in this case, a fox’s head) compresses or dives into the snow, the pressure/information front does not propagate fast enough for the prey to detect and escape. Animals that portray this mousing behavior, such has red foxes, arctic foxes, and even servals and other feline species, all generally share a slim, narrow facial structure.”

