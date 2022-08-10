▶️ ‘It was gnar’: Another Central Oregon thunderstorm rolls through

Summer thunderstorms in Central Oregon are nothing new. But even ones like those that rolled through Tuesday can manage to grab your attention.

“It was pretty gnar,” said Paul Streichan, manager of Whappos at the Silvermon Food Truck Court.

“It was so loud that the whole building shook,” said Jenna Wazny, Manager of Avid Cider Company in Bend.

The storm didn’t just shake Avid Cider, it also flooded it.

“The hail started pretty soon after that and then it flooded in here and that is where my focus was,” said Wazny.

Silvermoon’s Food Truck Court also felt the storm’s wrath.

“We definitely lost power for a brief couple of seconds and my ears are still kinda ringing to be honest. We felt a little strange being in a metal box around all of this,” said Streichan.

In other areas, the damage was much more severe. Downed power lines blocked roads in La Pine near Quail Run Golf Course.