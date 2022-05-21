Red Cross installs free smoke detectors

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s a message we’ve heard before, smoke detectors save lives.

On Saturday the American Red Cross was out making sure homes around Central Oregon had these life saving devices.

The Sound the Alarm event is a nationwide effort to install 50,000 free detectors during the month of May.

Locally, volunteers fanned out across La Pine, Redmond, and Bend to ensure homes had working alarms.

“Home fires are responded to by Red Cross every 8 minutes and kill about 7 people a day and we can cut that death rate in have, we know, by having smoke detectors in bedrooms and hallways,” said Red Cross board member Cheri Helt.

The program works.

In the last year four lives were saved in Jefferson County after two separate fires broke out in homes where the Red Cross had installed smoke detectors.