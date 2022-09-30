▶️ Red Cross seeks more Oregon volunteers in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Red Cross Cascades, which covers Oregon and Southwest Washington, says it needs more disaster relief volunteers. It comes after the region has sent people to Florida and Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Red Cross Cascades says it has sent at least 30 people to Florida so far and it expects to send even more in the coming days.

Red Cross will be holding informational events in the coming week. Two are virtual and three are in person. You can find more information at this link, but Red Cross says the in-person events are limited to 25 people, so it’s important to RSVP.

Volunteer Deployment Info Session – Virtual Monday, 10/3 6pm-7pm Tuesday, 10/4 10am-11am

Volunteer Deployment Info Session – In Person American Red Cross Cascades Regional Office 3331 N. Vancouver Ave., Portland, OR 97227 Saturday, 10/1 10am-11am Monday, 10/3 2pm – 3pm

Volunteer Deployment Info Session – In Person American Red Cross Cascades Salem Office 1860 Hawthorne NE, Salem, OR 97301 Monday, 10/3 11am – 12pm



If you can’t attend one of the informational events but are still interested in becoming a Red Cross volunteer, apply at redcross.org/volunteer.

