Red Cross Cascades sending 7 volunteers to Kentucky; Bend woman among group

by Emily Kirk | Central Oregon Daily News

The Red Cross Cascades Region announced Tuesday its sending seven volunteers from Oregon to Kentucky to help those affected by the damaging and deadly tornadoes.

Volunteers from Central Point, Corvallis, Gold Beach, Portland and Bend will join around 120 people currently on the ground.

200 volunteers across the country will head to the Red Cross’ response in four states: Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri and Kentucky.

One of those volunteers from Bend will be assisting in mental health services.

“She’ll be speaking with people and helping people with mental health issues,” regional communications manager for Red Cross Cascades’ Dawn Johnson said. “People lost loved ones, they lost their homes, and that’s really part of the Red Cross’ mission, is going in, and making sure that they have help, hope and comfort.”

According to the Red Cross, volunteers are working around the clock to make sure those impacted have a safe place to stay and emotional support.

If you’d like to help in times of disaster like the devastating tornado outbreak, you can make a financial donation by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 gift donation.

Blood and platelet donations are also a critical part of any disaster response.

Visit Redcross.org/Cascades to make an appointment to make a blood donation.

You can also use the Red Cross Blood Donor app.