Free gas for a year: Red Cross offering it so that you’ll give blood now

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The need for blood and platelets has become so desperate this summer, the American Red Cross is making people an offer: Come donate and you could win free gas for a year.

The Red Cross, citing a “concerning drop” in donations this summer, says donors are needed to make an appointment in August to help prevent a blood shortage.

The blood supply has dropped 20% in recent weeks, the Red Cross said.

“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services, said in a statement. “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”

The most-needed blood type is O-negative blood. That’s the most common blood type used for transfusions when the blood type of the patient is unknown.

Everyone who comes in to a Red Cross facility to donate during the month of August will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year — which the Red Cross says is a $6,000 value. Three people will win.

Everyone who comes in to donate will also get a $10 e-gift card from what the Red Cross says is a merchant of their choice.

Appointments can be scheduled by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Here are some upcoming blood donation drives for August, including a couple in Central Oregon.

August 1

Burgerville, 909 SW 1 st Ave, Canby, OR, 11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Ave, Canby, OR, 11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Talent Community Center, 104 E Main St, Talent, OR, 1:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

August 3

Meals on Wheels, 7710 SW 31 st Ave, Portland, OR, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Ave, Portland, OR, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Tidewater Cove Condos, 1000 SE Tidewater Place, Vancouver, WA, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102, Medford, OR, 11:00 a.m. – 7 p.m.

August 4

Lake Oswego City Hall, 380 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR, 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

BBR Administration Building, 13895 Bishops Cap, Black Butte Ranch, OR, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

August 8

Beaverton Hoop YMCA, 9685 SW Harvest Court, Beaverton, OR, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

August 10

Valley River Inn, 1000 Valley River Way, Eugene, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

August 12