Red Cross begins testing donations for COVID-19 antibodies

The American Red Cross on Tuesday started testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus.

At the same time, there continues to be an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products.

Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. The test has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Prineville

6/30/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Charles Prineville, 384 SE Combs Flat Road

Bend

6/17/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hampton Inn, 730 SW Columbia St

6/18/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bend Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond Street Suite 110

6/22/2020: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Bend Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond Street Suite 110

6/23/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bend Parks & Recreation, 799 SW Columbia St

6/23/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Bend Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond Street Suite 110

6/24/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bend Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond Street Suite 110

6/25/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Eastmont Church, 62425 Eagle Rd

6/26/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 2450 NE 27th St.

6/26/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bend Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond Street Suite 110

6/26/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Eastmont Church, 62425 Eagle Rd

6/29/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Church of the Nazarene-Bend, 1270 NE 27th St.

6/29/2020: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Bend Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond Street Suite 110

6/30/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Bend Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond Street Suite 110

La Pine

6/24/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., La Pine Community Health Center, 51600 Huntington Rd

Redmond

6/22/2020: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., LDS – Redmond OR Stake, 450 SW Rimrock

6/29/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Eagle Crest Resort – Ridge Sports Center, 8100 Cooper’s Hawk Drive

6/30/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., St Thomas Catholic Church, 1720 NW 19th St

Madras

6/17/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 49 NE 12th St.

_______________