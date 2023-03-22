▶️ The Great Outdoors: Choosing an RV that’s right for you

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

One way to enjoy The Great Outdoors is by bringing all the comforts of home with you in a recreational vehicle.

Whether it’s a pop-up tent trailer, a self-contained camper van, a fifth-wheel trailer or a luxurious motorhome, there are RV options for every interest and budget.

On this edition of the Great Outdoors, Brooke Snavely explores trends in recreational vehicles and the four questions you should ask before you buy.

