Recreational vehicles made for winter adventure seekers

The long-range winter forecast for the Pacific Northwest calls for mostly mild, dry conditions.

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any outdoor adventures to be had. You may just need to head inland a bit to find the snow.

Perhaps memories are still fresh of your younger self cutting through snowdrifts in a snowmobile or ATV.

Or the thrill never left and you’re looking to upgrade your ride. Maybe you’re like a lot of Americans attempting to navigate a strange couple of years: You really want (need?) to get away from the house and try something (anything!) new and exciting—even if it’s just driving somewhere different to park and take in the wintry landscape.

SNOWMOBILES

Snowmobiling is a very popular activity. More than 1.3 million snowmobiles are currently registered in the United States while nearly 60,000 have been sold in the United States in 2021.

You can expect to spend anywhere from $6,000 to $18,000—the price of a new compact car!—on a new snowmobile, but you can also pick up a used one for as little as $2,000.

Throw in a trailer or sled deck to haul the machine, maintenance costs, safety equipment, etc., and you have yourself quite the monetary commitment.

Are you new to snowmobiling or need a refresher? Check out this resource for safety tips, destinations, local dealers, and more.

ATVS & SIDE-BY-SIDES

All-terrain vehicles (ATVs)—also known as four-wheelers or quads—are so named because you can take them on basically any surface.

In Oregon, there is a diverse range of terrain for ATV use year-round—coastal dunes, desert and wooded trails, etc. Utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), often called side-by-sides, are also becoming increasingly popular.

For winter fun, these machines can be equipped with tracks and skis to more effectively navigate through snow. New ATVs generally cost $2,000 to $15,000, and UTVs go for anywhere from $8,000 to $30,000. For comprehensive pricing on new and used ATVs and UTVs, NADA is a great resource.

RECREATIONAL VEHICLES (RVS)

Touring the country in an RV has only grown in popularity in 2021.

After a record-setting 2020, RV shipments reached an all-time high in the first quarter of 2021.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continued into 2021, RV rentals also continued to skyrocket. In April, RVshare, a sort of Airbnb for RVs, reported an 846% spike in bookings from the same time in 2020—when all travel came to a halt.

If you’re feeling that “itch to explore,” an RV is a great way to enjoy year-round campgrounds or visit some national parks.

Toy haulers are also a great way to enjoy winter recreation, offering a "garage" for your snowmobile or ATV along with the usual camping amenities.

The weather may be turning cold, but adventure doesn’t have to be put on hold until spring. Your inner explorer just may be ready to climb aboard an ATV or snowmobile or crave some time away in an RV to bask in winter’s natural beauty.

“There are so many options when it comes to these luxuries,” said Laura Tryon, Lending Administration Manager at SELCO. “Now is the time to start looking so that you know what you like, what you want, and what you really need and how much it might cost to get it. Getting pre-approved at SELCO also helps you to know what price range you should stay within.”