Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana.

The proposals going before voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota on Tuesday could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country.

The proposals follow President Joe Biden’s announcement that he’ll pardon thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession.

Recreational marijuana is legal in 19 states, and the five states with ballot measures already have legal medical marijuana programs. Another proposal on Colorado’s ballot would allow the use of certain psychedelic substances.

