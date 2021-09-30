Recreational fire ban lifts at sunrise Oct. 1; debris burning remains closed

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Beginning at sunrise on Friday, Oct. 1, all recreational fires within the Deschutes County Rural Fire Protection District #2 will open.

Debris burning, including burn barrels, will remain closed until further notice once the area sees more moisture and the overall fire risk is lowered.

The Bend Fire Department said we’ve seen a reduction in fire danger throughout Central Oregon thanks to some recent, welcomed fall rains.

The department wants to remind the community that we’re not completely done with fire season just yet, and the decision to lift the fire ban was made in conjunction with other local agencies.

Campfires, recreational fires, warming fires and cooking fires are permitted within the City of Bend and Deschutes County Rural Fire District #2 as long as you have permission to have a fire on the property and safety precautions are followed:

All cooking shall be supervised by an adult and have a portable fire extinguisher or a charged water hose for fire suppression.

Unattended recreational fires and outdoor cooking are a leading cause of fires in Bend.

All fires shall be fully extinguished and cold to the touch prior to leaving.

These precautions are outlined in the Bend Fire Department Burning Regulations which are available at all fire stations and at bendoregon.gov/burninginfo.

Bend Fire Department has launched a new burn information app for residents to use year-round.

This app allows customers to see when burning is open, view safety precautions and receive alerts of burn closures and openings directly to their phones.

Please find the app at publicfiresafety.com or in the app store Public Fire Safety.

As a reminder, debris burning regulations may vary between governmental jurisdictions within the Central Oregon area.