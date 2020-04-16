‘Recovered’ patients in Deschutes Co. outpacing new COVID-19 cases

By TED TAYLOR

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

The number of patients in Deschutes County recovered from COVID-19 is increasing faster than the number of people testing positive for the disease – but health officials warn that with increased testing comes the likelihood of a spike in local cases.

Since April 1st, the number of positive cases in Deschutes County has slightly more than doubled from 27 to 55 while the number of patients considered recovered has more than tripled from 11 to 34.

“It’s really encouraging to see the number of cases that have recovered and we think that’s really good news,” said Morgan Emerson, the emergency preparedness coordinator with Deschutes County Health. “We’re happy to see the individuals who have had to deal with this disease get back to normal lives.”



But, she said, the encouraging numbers aren’t a signal we should back off social distancing efforts.

“We know our region is keeping up with case investigations and our community is doing a really good job of staying home and social distancing,” she said. “It really has made a difference, but we need to remain very vigilant.”

Jeff Absalon, St. Charles’ chief physician executive, agreed, saying the community can take credit for the current state of COVID-19.

“This is a tribute to both the efforts of our community at large for working to prevent the spread of this disease, as well as to the great care provided by our caregivers and providers to those with critical illness,” he said. “We are proud to report that we have successfully discharged 18 patients with COVID 19 disease from our Emergency Departments and hospitals, and at present state have only three hospitalized. “

Across Deschutes County, 36 of the 55 positive cases required no hospitalization during their illness.

Statewide, more than 1,600 people have tested positive for the disease and 58 have died. Recovery numbers haven’t been made available by the Oregon Health Authority.

In Deschutes County 1,150 people have tested negative for the disease, but Emerson said the Central Oregon numbers could certainly take a turn for the worse in the coming weeks after significantly more testing is done.

St. Charles on Thursday will begin offering drive-thru testing services to those whose doctors have asked them to be checked. Nurses will swab patients on-site then send the specimens to the University of Washington for testing

In addition to offering drive-through specimen collection, St. Charles is now also able to provide rapid on-site COVID-19 testing for eligible patients who are hospitalized.

The health system received its first allotment of 120 test kits Friday, allowing its Bend laboratory to begin performing COVID-19 tests on its Cepheid platform the next day.

It’s expecting a second shipment of 890 test kits within the next two weeks, which will allow for on-site testing in hospital labs in Madras, Prineville and Redmond as well.

But even if there’s a short surge in cases, Emerson said that’s good information for the community and health officials to have.

“Identifying positive cases allows public health nurses to complete thorough contact investigations which ultimately helps control and stop the spread of the disease,” she said.