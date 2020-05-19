Oregon reaches record-high unemployment rate in April

Data released today by the Oregon Employment Department shows 266,600 jobs were lost in March and April in Oregon, and Oregon’s unemployment rate has reached a record high of 14.2 percent.

That rate is up from a record-low 3.5 percent in March. The number of unemployed Oregonians rose by 227,530 to reach 300,420 in April, according to Oregon Employment Department data. The U.S.’s unemployment rate reached 14.7 percent in April.

The leisure and hospitality industry was impacted the most; data shows the industry lost 54.6 percent of jobs in one month. No sector in Oregon gained jobs in April. Oregon Employment Department data shows health care and social assistance lost 26,800 jobs, retail lost 22,500 jobs, professional and business services lost 19,200 jobs, the government sector lost 13,100 jobs, construction lost 12,000 jobs and manufacturing lost 11,600 jobs.

The Oregon Employment Department releases Oregon employment data each month. The estimates of monthly job gains and losses are based on surveys of businesses and households.