Oregon State University plans to develop new rechargeable battery

Saturday, November 12th 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A research team led by Oregon State University is planning to develop a new rechargeable battery that could accelerate the clean energy transition.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the U.S. Department of Energy awarded the university $3 million to explore the development of a new rechargeable battery technology that would not rely on rare finite minerals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel.

Chemistry professor Xiulei “David” Ji, who will lead a battery research team, said it could be a game-changer. Batteries are needed to store renewable energy and power electric vehicles.

The surge has generated environmental concerns over the mining of battery materials such as lithium.

