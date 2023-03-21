Recall: Frozen organic fruit products sold at Costco, Trader Joe’s

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Gresham-based Scenic Fruit Company is recalling frozen “Organic Strawberries” sold at Costco and other outlets and “Organic Tropical Fruit Blend” sold at Trader Joe’s due to an outbreak of hepatitis A, the Oregon Health Authority has announced.

There have been five reported cases of hepatitis A reported in Washington state, in which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports all patients mentioned having eaten frozen organic strawberries. There have been no definitive cases in Oregon linked to the outbreak, but OHA said it is working to determine if anyone diagnosed with hepatitis A here consumed these products.

The following products are subject to the recall:

Brand Name Product Name Net Weight UPC Best By Date Distributed in States Simply Nature Organic Strawberries 24 oz. 4099100256222 6/14/2024 Arizona, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin Vital Choice Organic Strawberries 16 oz. 834297005024 5/20/2024 Washington Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries 4 lbs. 96619140404 10/8/2024 Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington Made With Organic Strawberries 10 oz. 814343021390 11/20/2024 Illinois, Maryland PCC Community Markets Organic Strawberries 32 oz. 22827109469 29/10/2024 (as printed on package) Washington Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend Pineapple, Bananas, Strawberries & Mango 16 oz. 00511919 04/25/24, 05/12/24, 05/23/24, 05/30/24, 06/07/24 Nationwide

Here is more from an OHA press release:

Five outbreak-associated cases of hepatitis A have been reported in Washington since March 13. The five cases occurred between November 11 and December 27, 2022, and two individuals required hospitalization. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), everyone reported eating frozen organic strawberries.

Although no patients with hepatitis A in Oregon have been definitively linked to the consumption of these products, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) officials are monitoring the outbreak in Washington. In addition, OHA is interviewing persons diagnosed with hepatitis A to determine if any have consumed frozen berries.

“Since these products were available in Oregon stores, we want to let people know about them so they can take steps to protect themselves and their families,” said Ann Thomas, M.D., M.P.H., a public health physician in OHA’s Acute and Communicable Disease Prevention Section. “At this point, OHA is carefully investigating any new cases of hepatitis A virus to determine if they are associated with the outbreak, but we have not yet been able to link any Oregon cases to these products.”

The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the company continue their investigation into what caused the problem. In addition, the company is removing all inventories of the affected lot from sale.

“The company is voluntarily recalling the affected products and cooperating with the FDA,” said Karel Smit, Oregon Department of Agriculture, Food Safety Program manager. “The purpose of the recall is to remove the products from commerce and prevent the public from consuming potentially affected products.”

Although no hepatitis A virus has been found in the products, consumers should stop eating the product, and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund, or throw it away. Consumers with questions may contact the company at customer.service@scenicfruit.com.

Thomas said, “People who believe they’ve gotten sick from consuming frozen strawberries purchased at Costco or Trader Joe’s should contact a health care provider.”

Since 2014, Oregon has seen an average of 20 cases a year, with 2020 having the highest number at 29. Symptoms of hepatitis A infection include jaundice (yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes), tiredness, stomach pain, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea (frequent watery bowel movements), dark urine, and light-colored bowel movements.

The disease varies in severity, with mild cases lasting two weeks or less and more severe cases lasting four to six weeks or longer. Hepatitis A infection can result in hospitalization. Some individuals, especially children, may not develop jaundice and may have a mild illness that can go unnoticed. However, even mildly ill people can be highly infectious. People with symptoms suggestive of hepatitis should consult a physician immediately, even if symptoms are mild.

For information about the national hepatitis A outbreak linked to frozen strawberries, visit the CDC website. General information about hepatitis A is available on OHA’s and CDC’s websites.