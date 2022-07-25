Recall update: More baked snacks may have hard plastic pieces in them

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Monday, July 25th 2022

Company Announcement

Chicago, Ill. – July 20, 2022 – Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC announced today, out of an abundance of caution, an expansion of its June 30th voluntary recall, to add one product and add additional Best By dates for four products to the list of recalled products.  This recall is due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces in the products.  This voluntary recall is not related to an allergen and no other Enjoy Life products are affected by this voluntary recall.  The company became aware of the additional items as a result of its internal investigation.

The complete list of products covered by this voluntary recall is provided below; newly added items are marked with an asterisk (*).  This voluntary recall is limited exclusively to the products and Best By dates listed in the grid below which are sold in retail stores and online in the United States.  No other products are affected by this voluntary recall.

Consumers who have one of the recalled products should not eat it and should discard any product they may have but should keep any available packaging and contact the company at 1-855-543-5335 to get more information about the recall and how to receive a refund. Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

This expanded recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Note:  Best By Dates marked with * represent additional items in the expanded voluntary recall.

Product Description

Retail UPC

Best By Dates

Image
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Snickerdoodle, 6 oz 853522000184 2/4/2023*
3/4/2023
3/10/2023		 See Image Below
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Chocolate Chip, 6 oz 853522000191 2/5/2023
2/6/2023
3/5/2023		 See Image Below
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Double Chocolate Brownie, 6 oz 853522000214 3/6/2023 See Image Below
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip, 6 oz 819597013801 3/3/2023 See Image Below
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Monster, 6 oz 819597013818 2/6/2023
3/3/2023		 See Image Below
Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Sunseed Crunch, 5.75 oz 853522000627 3/3/2023 See Image Below
Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Caramel Blondie, 5.75 oz 819597011258 3/3/2023
3/4/2023		 See Image Below
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Apple Cinnamon, 8.8 oz 819597012569 2/3/2023*
2/4/2023
2/12/2023
2/13/2023
2/20/2023
3/12/2023
3/13/2023		 See Image Below
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Chocolate Chip Banana, 8.8 oz 819597012576 12/31/2022
1/6/2023
1/7/2023
1/19/2023
1/20/2023
2/12/2023		 See Image Below
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Berry Medley, 8.8 oz 819597012583 2/3/2023*
2/10/2023
2/11/2023 
2/17/2023 
3/10/2023 		 See Image Below
Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Rich Chocolate, 4.76 oz 819597013290 1/10/2023 See Image Below
Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Salted Caramel, 4.76 oz 819597013313 1/10/2023 See Image Below
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies – Amazon Variety Pack – (2SND,1CC,1OAT,1SBCC,1MSTR) – 6/6 oz 819597014518 9/24/2022
1/20/2023		 SeeI Image Below

Trader Joe’s Soft Baked Snickerdoodle Cookies, 6 oz.

 0094 0757 2/3/2023* See Image Below

