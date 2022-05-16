Recall alert: Popular gummy candy brands may have metal strands inside

The maker of Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies candy has issued a recall for specific varieties due to the possible inclusion of a thin metal strand. That strand could be loose in the bag or inside the candies themselves.
To date, Mars Wrigley Confectionery US said it has received no reports of injuries. It says it first heard about the problem from consumers.
Look on the back of the package at the 10-digit manufacturing code. The first three digits will identify whether it is part of the recall, based on this table:
|Item Number
|Description
|UPC
|Code (first 3 digits)
|10188298
|STARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz
|10022000253092
|136, 139, 140
|10195414
10220867
|STARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz
|10022000253818
00022000284648
|10188301
|STARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz
|10022000253122
|134,135, 137-142
|10195413
10220796
10195750
|STARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz
|10022000253801
00022000284617
10022000259384
|134,135, 137-142
|10220865
|STARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz
|00022000284624
|135, 138, 139
|10222236
10136761
10222238
|LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz
|10022000285277
10019000083422
10022000285291
|136, 139
|10081699
10195012
|LIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz
|10019000083446
10022000244502
|136 – 138, 140, 147, 149 – 152
|10195000
10195014
10095001
|LIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g
|10022000242058
10022000244533
00019000170491
|132-134, 139-140, 144-147, 149, 151, 152, 201
|10224068
10228324
10229828
|SKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz
|10022000285956
00022000286727
10022000287363
|139 – 218
|10229823
10230187
|SKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz
|10022000287325
00022000287434
|139 – 218
|10224070
10228325
10229830
|SKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz
|10022000285970
00022000286734
10022000287387
|138 – 218
|10229825
10230290
|SKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz
|10022000287349
00022000287441
|138 – 218
|10240169
10242246
10240168
|SKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz
|10022000289749
00022000291073
00022000289735
|204 – 218
Mars Wrigley said it is working to have the products removed from store shelves. Until then, consumers are urged to throw out the recalled candy.
Questions can be directed to the company at 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting https://www.mars.com/contact-us
SEE ALSO: Check your freezer: Ground beef from Whole Foods may have hard plastic
SEE ALSO: FDA: Enough baby formula to go around, but not distributed correctly