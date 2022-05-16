Recall alert: Popular gummy candy brands may have metal strands inside

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Monday, May 16th 2022

The maker of Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies candy has issued a recall for specific varieties due to the possible inclusion of a thin metal strand. That strand could be loose in the bag or inside the candies themselves.

To date, Mars Wrigley Confectionery US said it has received no reports of injuries. It says it first heard about the problem from consumers.

Look on the back of the package at the 10-digit manufacturing code. The first three digits will identify whether it is part of the recall, based on this table:

Item Number   Description UPC Code (first 3 digits)
10188298   STARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz 10022000253092 136, 139, 140
10195414
10220867		   STARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz 10022000253818
00022000284648		  
10188301   STARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz 10022000253122 134,135, 137-142
10195413
10220796
10195750		   STARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz 10022000253801
00022000284617
10022000259384		 134,135, 137-142
10220865   STARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz 00022000284624 135, 138, 139
10222236
10136761
10222238		   LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz 10022000285277
10019000083422
10022000285291		 136, 139
10081699
10195012		   LIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz 10019000083446
10022000244502		 136 – 138, 140, 147, 149 – 152
10195000
10195014
10095001		   LIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g 10022000242058
10022000244533
00019000170491		 132-134, 139-140, 144-147, 149, 151, 152, 201
10224068
10228324
10229828		   SKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz 10022000285956
00022000286727
10022000287363		 139 – 218
10229823
10230187		   SKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz 10022000287325
00022000287434		 139 – 218
10224070
10228325
10229830		   SKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz 10022000285970
00022000286734
10022000287387		 138 – 218
10229825
10230290		   SKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz 10022000287349
00022000287441		 138 – 218
10240169
10242246
10240168		   SKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz 10022000289749
00022000291073
00022000289735		 204 – 218

Mars Wrigley said it is working to have the products removed from store shelves. Until then, consumers are urged to throw out the recalled candy.

Questions can be directed to the company at 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting https://www.mars.com/contact-us

