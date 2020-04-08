▶️ Realtors get creative to keep home sales moving forward

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

Home sweet virtual home.

Nowadays, if you’re looking to buy, you’ll probably have to experience it virtually

“Virtual tours have really become a huge selling point of listings that are out there right now,” says broker Megan Power with Coldwell Banker Bain Real Estate. “It’s so important for buyers to be able to see a home first and decide whether or not it’s something that they really want to go into and take that next step.”

Many virtual tours give you a detailed three-dimensional look at each room in the house. Better known as a dollhouse view.

Power says, “You can click on a hot spot of that dollhouse and then go into that particular room. And then they also make it so that you can see the floor plan view of the house itself.”



Debbie Tebbs, owner of Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty, says virtual tours give the buyer a good foundation prior to seeing the house in person. But for some, the online look is all it takes.

“Some people are buying them without seeing them,” said Tebbs. “So if they come up fast and they can’t get up here, we’re seeing offers written in. A lot of that, especially in Portland as well.”

However, Tebbs says she has seen a decline in buyers.

Even Power believes there are still some things virtual tours can’t provide during the home buying process.

But finding your dream home is still possible even in the midst of a pandemic.



“There’s a new process in place, and we can still make it happen or we can sell a house or help you buy a house,” said Power. “But there’s just going to be a little bit more communication, a little bit more thought process put to that whole effort.”



If a house you’re interested in does not offer virtual tours, Power suggests asking your real estate broker if they can give you a personal tour via FaceTime.