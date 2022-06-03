11 months left for Oregonians to get REAL ID for air travel

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID.

Friday marked 11 months to that deadline.

The Transportation Security Administration has a full list of identity documents it will accept for air travel at TSA.gov.

“A year may sound like a long time, but it isn’t when it comes to issuing secure identification such as driver licenses, ID cards and passports,” said DMV Administrator Amy Joyce.

“It can take weeks to gather the documents you need to qualify for a type of ID that the TSA will accept at airports.”

DMV offices in Oregon and across the country are busy, and the U.S. Department of State has a backlog for passport applications and renewals. As the REAL ID deadline approaches, DMVs and the State Department will get busier.

Hindering that for the time-being in Central Oregon is the Redmond DMV office, which is temporarily closed due to staffing shortages.

Is your license or ID card expiring in the next 12 months?

You can renew your Oregon license or ID card up to 12 months before your expiration date.

If you need to renew in the next 12 months, the Oregon Department of Transportation recommends to do it early and add the Real ID option in order to save you a second trip to DMV or the wait for a passport.

Real ID is optional in Oregon because you may already have a passport, passport card, military ID or other credential for air travel.

However, if you want the Real ID option on your Oregon driver license or ID card, don’t wait until you book a flight.

How do I get the Real ID option in Oregon?

Make sure you have the documents you need to qualify for Real ID. Create your own checklist at Oregon.gov/Realid. You must apply for Real ID in person. You can visit a DMV office or make an appointment at DMV2U.Oregon.gov. Bring the documents on your checklist and your current license or ID card, and pay the $30 Real ID fee in addition to the regular issuance, renewal or replacement fee. Then the process is the same as a standard Oregon card: signature, get your photo taken and receive a paper interim card until your Real ID plastic card arrives in the mail in 5-10 business days. You cannot use the interim card for air travel.

“You may already have the ID you need for air travel,” Joyce said.

“But if you don’t, please act now – get or renew your passport, or add the Real ID option to your Oregon license or ID card. Oregon DMV offices are already very busy, but they will get busier in 2023 because of Real ID.”