RDM to hold TSA Pre-Check enrollment event

RDM will host a TSA Pre-Check enrollment event this month to help travelers sign-up for the expedited screening program.

The event runs Mon-Fri, March 9-27 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Enrollment will be held in the terminal between the Dancing River Marketplace/Gift Shop and the Airport West entrance. Please pre-register online at www.identogo.com or call the Identogo customer service line at (844) 321-2124.

TSA Pre-Check is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to experience more efficient screening at TSA checkpoints. Approved travelers do not have to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts

Once approved, travelers will receive a “Known Traveler Number” (which needs to be added to a traveler’s airline profile and reservations) and will have the opportunity to utilize TSA Pre-Check lanes at select security checkpoints when flying on the 50 carriers currently participating in the program.

To complete the application process, travelers will need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status (i.e. a valid driver’s license or U.S. passport).

Fingerprinting for a background check will be processed on-site. The application fee is $85 and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

Please note that RDM is currently a LIMITED Pre-Check Checkpoint—A dedicated pre-check lane is under construction and expected to be completed by Summer 2020.

For more information, please go to: https://www.identogo.com/precheck to access the application page or visit the RDM website at www.flyrdm.com.