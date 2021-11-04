RDM to get $413K as part of $13.5M in federal funds for 7 Oregon airports

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley on Thursday announced that more than $13.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) will be heading to airports in Medford, Eugene, Redmond, Newport, Klamath Falls, Lake County and Grant County to help them cover costs incurred during the pandemic and support rent and minimum annual guarantees for airport concessions.

Roberts Field in Redmond will get $413,506 for rent and minimum annual guarantees to large airport concessions located at primary airports.

“Redmond Municipal Airport is excited to accept and distribute these Federal funds to small and large concessionaire’s at our Airport,” said Zachary Bass, Airport Director at Redmond Airport. “During COVID, our concessions struggled with the decrease in air travel, and these funds will help keep great businesses and their employees at work servicing the flying public. Our largest recipient is a smaller family business that qualifies as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise.”

The $13.56 million from the ARPA legislation that Wyden and Merkley supported will be distributed as follows by the U.S. Department of Transportation: