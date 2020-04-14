RDM receives nearly $9 million in federal aid for COVID crisis

The Redmond Airport will receive nearly $9 million in federal funding to help deal with the economic fallout of COVID-19.

The money is part of $140 million going to airports across the state announced Tuesday by U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley.

The funding for airports from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and. Economic Security (CARES) Act allows them to cover operating expenses that arise from sharp air travel declines and other economic losses in the wake of COVID-19.

“The economic impact from this global pandemic has devastated airports in Oregon and nationwide,” Wyden said. “More federal help will be needed to support these key travel connections throughout Oregon, but I am gratified these resources are en route to ensure our state’s airports will continue running in communities that rely on them for travel, the transport of goods and more.”

Passenger numbers at RDM are down as much as 90 percent over the last couple of months.

“Being able to secure nearly $9 million through the Federal Airport Relief package fills a critical need for Redmond Municipal Airport,” said Redmond Mayor George Endicott. “Oregon is well served by the leadership of Senators Wyden and Merkley and during times like these their good leadership has delivered results. We are greatly appreciative.”

The Bend Municipal Airport will get $30,000 and the Prineville Airport will receive $30,000.