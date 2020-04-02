RDM asks all incoming passengers to quarantine for 14 days

The Redmond Airport is asking all arriving passengers to self-quarantine at home for at least 14 days to help stem the spread of COVID-19 in Central Oregon.

“These actions are difficult, but they will help flatten the curve and lay the groundwork for a quicker recovery,” Mayor George Endicott said in a statement.

Currently 28 people in Crook and Deschutes counties have tested positive for COVID-19. With a surge in cases expected to intensify later this month, officials across the region are urging people to take steps to reduce the spread of contamination to alleviate pressures on our hospitals.

With the virus spreading more each day, Endicott said the recommendation is being made regardless of the originating airport.

RDM is currently experience a 90% reduction in travelers passing through the terminal, down from a daily average of 1,500, according to the city.

Individuals who develop symptoms during their voluntarily self-quarantine should contact their medical provider immediately.

For general questions about the virus and/or symptoms call the free COVID-19 non-emergency hotline at 541-699-5109, open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The hotline connects callers with caregivers and county health professionals.