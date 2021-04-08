RDM announces new airline, flights to Burbank; initial fares $19

Redmond’s Robert’s Field will offer new direct flights to and from Burbank, Calif. beginning in May.

And fares on the new Avelo Airlines flights are just $19 each way at least through June, but fares remain less than $30 through September.

Avelo says it’s America’s first new mainline airline in 15 years and will serve 11 destinations across the west, including Eugene, Medford and Bozeman.

“Avelo has a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel,” said Avelo Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “People are ready to reconnect with family and friends and explore new places. Avelo is a different and better kind of airline, built from scratch to offer an affordable, convenient and caring travel experience.”

The airline will initially operate single-class, fuel-efficient 189-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Avelo has selected Hollywood Burbank Airport as its first base.

“Locals know that BUR is LA’s best airport,” said Levy. “No airport is closer to downtown LA, Hollywood, Pasadena and Southern California’s many other attractions than BUR. As the San Fernando Valley’s hometown airport, BUR will give you easy access to an abundance of beautiful and relaxing new non-stop destinations across California and the Western U.S.”

Destinations

Arcata / Eureka, CA (ACV)

Bend / Redmond, OR (RDM)

Bozeman, MT (BZN)

Eugene, OR (EUG)

Grand Junction, CO (GJT)

Medford, OR (MFR)

Pasco, WA (PSC)

Phoenix / Mesa, AZ (AZA)

Odgen, UT (OGD)

Redding, CA (RDD)

Santa Rosa, CA (STS)

First Checked Bag: $10

Carry-On Overhead Bag: $35

Priority Boarding: $10

Pet in the Cabin: $95

Seating Options: Customers may choose from several seating options. Avelo’s 189-seat 737-800 aircraft will offer 129 standard slimline 29-inch pitch seats. Pre-reserved window and aisle seating starts at $5. Avelo aircraft will also feature 60 seats with 31 to 38 inches of pitch. These seats start at $18.

All Customers will receive a convenience package containing a hand sanitizer, as well as a bottled water and small snack.

Federal law requires everyone — including Avelo Customers and Crewmembers — to wear a face mask at the airport and on the aircraft (unless eating or drinking). Avelo also encourages social distancing best practices whenever possible.

Flight Routes and Pricing