Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Ray Liotta, the actor best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in “Goodfellas” and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams,” has died. He was 67.

A source at the Dominican Republic’s National Forensic Science Institute who was not authorized to speak to the media confirmed the death of Ray Liotta and said his body was taken to the Cristo Redentor morgue.

Representatives for Liotta told The Hollywood Reporter and NBC News that he died in his sleep Wednesday night in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a new movie.

Liotta’s most iconic role, as real life mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” came in 1990.