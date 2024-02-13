▶️ Ray Hartzell, founding member of Oregon Band of Brothers, dies

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Ray Hartzell, a founding member of Oregon Band of Brothers has passed away.

Monday, Hartzell was honored by members of the band of brothers and the fire department at Jake’s Diner in Bend.

After serving in the air force, Hartzell spent his rest of his years in Central Oregon serving other veterans.

“The level of impact that my dad Ray has with being so humble and quiet in service, we can’t even put a number,” said Lisa Scott, Hartzell’s daughter.

There are now 5 chapters of “Band of Brothers” in Oregon since Hartzell and four others started the organization in 2006.

