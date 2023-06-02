Rattlesnakes showing up in Jefferson County: How to protect yourself

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Watch where you step as it starts to warm up. There have already been several rattlesnake sightings in Jefferson County, and more are expected.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has some helpful tips to stay safe in rattlesnake habitats.

Wear ankle-high boots and long loose pants

If you’re walking through tall grass, carry a long walking stick to tap on the area ahead of you to warn snakes that you’re nearby

Walk with a partner

Never touch a rattlesnake, even if you think it’s dead

Stay on trails and if you see or hear a snake, stay away

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: ODFW: Large, illegally trafficked, invasive snapping turtle found near Eugene