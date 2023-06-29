Rattlesnake bites: Local victim, doctor share what to do if it happens to you

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Nathan Haines says he and his friends were on a four-day rafting trip from Warm Springs to Maupin on the Deschutes River when his encounter with a rattlesnake happened.

“The second my foot touched the ground, it immediately bit me,” said Haines. “It didn’t even give off a rattle or anything.”

On the third day, they pulled into the North Junction campground near the White Horse Rapids, where the venomous snake struck him.

“The first thing I did was look at my watch because you are supposed to tell the hospital the exact time of day you got bit so they know how much antivenom to give you,” said Haines.

Haines says he works for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on-site at the fish hatchery, and had snake bite training, which allowed him to understand the situation and stay calm.

He says the bite did not hurt at first, but the pain set in once the initial shock wore off.

“The side pain increased over the next few hours a lot,” Haines said. “It got extremely painful.”

Haines tried to remain calm while his friends knocked on doors, searching for help. Luckily they found a couple who drove them to a locked gate where an ambulance came to meet them.

“The ambulance drove me straight to the Madras hospital,” Haines said. I guess they had contacted them prior to coming there and found out they did, in fact, have antivenom there.”

Haines says it took a few more hours at the hospital, which was in communication with poison control, before being treated.

“It was a good four hours from when I got bit until I actually got the antivenom,” he said.

Haines was then admitted into the Bend St. Charles hospital, where he says they gave him another dose of antivenom.

Haines’ knew what to do in this scary situation, which is not the case for most people.

Dr. Nathan Ansbaugh who works at St. Charles’ emergency room says even in the medical field, some of the snake bite recommendations are a bit controversial still because the data on rattlesnake bites in humans is limited.

“We do know that putting on a tourniquet is bad,” Ansbaugh said. “We know that trying to suck out the venom out of the wound really doesn’t do anything. Really the main thing that we recommend that people really try to immobilize whatever part of their body.”

Ansbaugh says the first thing they look for is if the victim is breathing OK or if they look like they might be having an allergic reaction.

Also, look for swelling, bleeding, or bruising, and administer the antivenom as soon as possible after being in contact with toxicologists.

But in most cases, a deadly bite is rare.

“The mortality associated with rattlesnake bites, even though it is a very scary thing to happen, is very, very, very low,” he said. “Even without antivenom, talking like less than 3% mortality, with antivenom, it is like less than a half percentage mortality.”

Ansbaugh says to have a strategy and a plan if you are in a place where rattlesnakes might be.

“Don’t follow Hollywood,” Ansbaugh added. “Just keep your limb immobilized, take your rings off it is on a hand and keep yourself calm and get yourself to a local hospital.”