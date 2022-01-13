RAPRD seeks public input to plan future recreation facilities

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Area Park and Recreation District is hosting a community open house on Tuesday, January 18, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to get public input for a potential new recreation center.

RAPRD is working with Barker, Rinker, Seacat Architecture to develop a preliminary design for a potential new recreation facility.

The event will take place at the Deschutes Public Library in Redmond, can be attended virtually here, or by calling 1-877-309-2073.

The access code is 6-9-375-205

For more information, contact Katie Hammer at (541) 548-7275 or katie.hammer@raprd.org.