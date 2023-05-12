Report: Man convicted in murders of Terrebonne couple may get another trial

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man sentenced to death four times for the murder of a Terrebonne couple in 1987 may be getting a a fifth trial.

Randy Lee Guzek was sent to death row on four separate occasions for the murders of Lois and Rod Houser in their home in 1987.

KOIN in Portland is reporting that, a judge has overturned Guzek’s sentence for a fourth time on procedural grounds.

The Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is hoping to change the judge’s mind in a hearing at the end of the month, KOIN reports.

A new factor in the current case is that former Oregon Governor Kate Brown commuted the death sentences of everyone on death row.

It’s possible Guzek could be eligible for an immediate parole hearing even if his sentence is reinstated in a fifth trial. That’s based on the law in effect at the time of the murders.