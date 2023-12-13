Randall Kilby found guilty of murder in deaths of 2 brothers in Bend home

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Randall Kilby was found guilty Tuesday of murdering two brothers at a home in southwest Bend nearly three years ago.

The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office said Kilby was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Jeffrey Taylor and Benjamin Taylor.

Kilby was accused of killing the Taylors with an ax on March 20, 2021. Kilby and his mother shared a home with the Taylors on Granite Drive.

Kilby will also face trial in the death of Daphne Killian Banks. He is facing a second-degree murder charge in her death, which occurred months earlier. That trial is expected early next year.

