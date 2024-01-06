by Peyton Thomas

A Bend man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday for the March 2021 murders of two brothers.

Randall Kilby was convicted on Dec. 13 of first- and second-degree murder in the deaths of Jeffery and Benjamin Taylor.

Prosecutors cited Kilby’s previous criminal record of 32 convictions and the violent nature of the murders as reasons he should not have the possibility of parole. The judge agreed.

His attorneys have 30 days to appeal.

Kilby also is facing trial in another murder case, accused of killing Daphne Banks two months before the Taylor murders. Friday was a day of justice that Banks’ daughters have been waiting for.

“It’s just a big relief. We’re very grateful,” Laci Killian said. “He’ll never see the light of day again and we’re happy for that.”

Kilby’s murder trial in Banks’ death has yet to begin. His attorneys have appealed certain aspects of the Banks case, holding proceedings up.

“We’re optimistic it’s going to be a while down the line. But at this point, just happy that some justice has been served,” Rio Killian said.