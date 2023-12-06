▶️ Randall Kilby double murder trial begins with opening statements, testimony

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Opening statements were made and witnesses took the stand Wednesday in the trial of Randall Kilby, who is charged with murdering two brothers.

Kilby is accused of killing Jeffrey Taylor and Benjamin Taylor with an ax in a home in southwest Bend nearly three years ago. He is also accused of assaulting and killing Daphne Killian Banks months earlier in the same home. That trial has yet to start.

The prosecution alleges Kilby murdered the Taylors on March 20, 2021. Kilby and his mother, Darlene Allen, shared a home with them on Granite Drive.

Kilby allegedly held his mother hostage for 12 hours before she was able to alert neighbors, who called police. Witnesses on Wednesday testified Kilby’s mother ran from the home, seeking help.

“She looked at me and started mouthing ‘Help me. Help me. Help me’ without making any noise, but I was reading her lips. She was making eye contact with me,” testified Brogan Thomason, who lives across the street from the crime scene.

“She said to me, ‘Help me. Help me. Call 911. My son has murdered two people,’” testified Eve Dreher.

“She witnessed one of the murders by her son Randall, that it was a hatchet or an ax. She further went on to describe to me where the two victims were located,” testified Aaron Alexander, then an officer with the Bend Police Department.

The case is complicated by mental health issues and drug use. Allen testified she couldn’t remember things she told police more than two years ago.

“That’s all I can tell you. I pretty much stayed to myself and being high,” Allen testified.

The prosecution plans to call more than 20 witnesses and say the case will be built on circumstantial evidence.

The defense says it is up to the state to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that Kilby killed Jeffrey and Benjamin Taylor.

Kilby will also face trial in the death of Banks.