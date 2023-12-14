‘We both started crying’: Woman’s daughters react to Bend double murder verdict

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Randall Kilby was found guilty Tuesday on all counts of murdering two brothers at a home in Bend nearly three years ago. Not only could he be sentenced to life in prison, he faces another murder trial in the death of a woman that happened months earlier.

The jury deliberated six hours Tuesday before finding Kilby guilty on two counts each of first- and second-degree murder in the deaths of Jeffrey Taylor and Benjamin Taylor on March 20, 2021.

Prosecutors proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Kilby committed the crimes with an axe against the two men who shared a home on Granite Drive in southwest Bend with Kilby and his mother.

“We believe it was the correct verdict. It was a well-tried case. It was a well-investigated case and he was guilty,” said Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels. “We are gratified that the jury agreed with us.”

RELATED: Randall Kilby double murder trial begins with opening statements, testimony

RELATED: Trial dates set for accused killer; victim’s family says life sentence not enough

Kilby faces another trial for the murder of Daphne Banks, a Bend woman who prosecutors say was severely beaten in the same home a few months before the deaths of the Taylor brothers.

Banks’ daughters watched the first trial and say they are hopeful justice will be served on behalf of their mother.

“We were in the courtroom when the jury gave their verdict. We both started crying,” said Rio Killian, with her sister Laci. “It just feels like some weight has been lifted off my chest knowing some justice is being served for what he’s done.”

There is no timeline for Kilby’s second murder trial. Gunnels says the defense has filed a pre-trial motion regarding Kilby’s statements to police. He says the DA’s office is considering filing an appeal prior to taking that case to court.