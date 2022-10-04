Watch Rams LB Bobby Wagner flatten protester who ran onto field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field.

The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers.

With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.

As the person ran toward the Rams sideline, Wagner came off the sideline and laid him out with a big hit.

The protestor was taken off the field by security and the game quickly resumed.

